Rose Marie Jellison (Shenk), 79, passed away on Jan. 20, 2023, at her home in Fallbrook, California with her husband of 59 years by her side.

Rose, the daughter of Marjorie Marie Shenk and Timothy Laurel Shenk, was born on Aug. 4,1943 in Lima, Ohio. She was united in marriage for 59 years to Ronald Eugene Jellison.

Rose was an only child and was fiercely independent! She was raised in the Methodist faith and later became a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church in Oceanside, California.

Rose was a graduate of Lima Senior High School. She also attended Bowling Green State University as well as Palomar Junior College in San Marcos, California.

Rose was a woman of many passions. She was a loving wife and incredible mother. She had many interests in life including being an avid reader. She wrote her own original poems for all to enjoy. Rose created beautiful wreaths for display and gifts. She designed and developed many creations for her daughter’s dance performances. Rose also loved the outdoors from the mountains to the beach. Rose was also an extreme Ohio State Buckeye football fan and enjoyed League Bowling.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Jellison; children Debora Lynn (James) Heller, Bradley Jellison and Michele Dawn (Dirk) Baker; six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Rose was a beautiful and loving soul. She was the strength of her family and the joy of their hearts. Words cannot express the abundance of love Rose gave and shared with us all. She will live on in the glorious imprint that she left behind.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rose’s name to: American Cancer Society, https://donate3.cancer.org. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.berry-bellandhall.com.

A private mass was held on Jan. 31, 2023, at St. Margaret Parish, Oceanside.

Please take a moment to remember Rose – a happy time as you – "Live, Laugh and Love." A phrase she chose to carry on from her mom.