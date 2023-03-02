Fallbrook Newcomers meeting to feature permaculture expert

FALLBROOK – Whether on the courts playing pickleball or "Out on the Town" at a local winery or venue, there's no shortage of fun and adventure with the Fallbrook Newcomers.

Fallbrook Newcomers Club is a social club dedicated to promoting fun and friendship among residents of Fallbrook, Bonsall, De Luz and surrounding areas. With 20+ regular monthly activities including everything from pickleball, card games and golf, to cooking, book clubs and wine tours, Newcomers has something for every interest and provides countless opportunities for meeting others and getting to know the community....