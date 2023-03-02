Pala Casino presents STAIND March 31

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort will present rock band STAIND Friday, March 31, performing live indoors at the Events Center. The show will start at 8 p.m. The show is just one of a lineup of headliner and tribute concerts that will be held at the Events Center and Starlight Theater.

Over the course of their career, STAIND has released seven studio albums and eight Top 10 singles, selling over 15 million albums worldwide. "Break The Cycle," released in 2001 and RIAA certified five-times platinum, featured the smash single, "It's Been Awhile," one of the most played songs in modern rock radio history, spending 20 weeks at No. 1.

STAIND is composed of lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Aaron Lewis, lead guitarist Mike Mushok, bassist and backing vocalist Johnny April and drummer Sal Giancarelli. The band was formed in 1995 in their hometown of Springfield, Massachusetts. In 2019, after a five-year hiatus, STAIND reunited for some unforgettable festival performances and a hometown reunion show at Foxwoods Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut, where their upcoming album, "Live: It's Been Awhile" was recorded. For more information, visit http://www.staind.com.

Tickets are on sale now, with no service charge, at the Pala Box Office, http://www.palacasino.com and 877-946-7252. Tickets are also available at http://www.etix.com and 800-514-3849. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Submitted by Pala Casino Spa Resort.