California Bountiful TV season has begun

SACRAMENTO – California Bountiful TV, the California Farm Bureau's weekly program that connects people with the food they eat and the farmers and ranchers who grow and raise it, debuted its new season Feb. 25 with new host and executive producer Aubrey Aquino.

A California native raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Aquino is a longtime media professional in lifestyle and entertainment television. Before joining the California Farm Bureau last summer, she was a host for Bay Area LIFE on ABC 7 KGO-TV in San Francisco, as well as for Your California Life on ABC 10 KXTV in Sacramento.

Her...