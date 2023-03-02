Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

California Bountiful TV season has begun

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/2/2023 at 6:28pm

Aubrey Aquino of the new host and executive producer of California Bountiful TV. Village News/Courtesy photo

SACRAMENTO – California Bountiful TV, the California Farm Bureau's weekly program that connects people with the food they eat and the farmers and ranchers who grow and raise it, debuted its new season Feb. 25 with new host and executive producer Aubrey Aquino.

A California native raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, Aquino is a longtime media professional in lifestyle and entertainment television. Before joining the California Farm Bureau last summer, she was a host for Bay Area LIFE on ABC 7 KGO-TV in San Francisco, as well as for Your California Life on ABC 10 KXTV in Sacramento.

Her...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/02/2023 23:41