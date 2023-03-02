How blood type can affect your health

Most people do not give much thought to the blood running through their veins. However, it may pay to learn more about blood type, as it can affect your overall health in a variety of ways.

What is blood type?

The American Red Cross says there are four main blood types, which are determined by the presence or absence of A and B antigens on the surfaces of red blood cells and the presence of antibodies in the blood plasma. Blood type is further affected by a protein called the Rh factor, which can be present (+) or absent (-). Here’s a further breakdown:

Type A: Only the A antigen on red...