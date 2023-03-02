How to furnish your dining area

Modern homes look a bit different than those of generations past. Rather than several small rooms divided by walls, modern homes offer open-concept floor plans. That means the boundaries between spaces are not so defined, allowing rooms and activities to blend into one another.

Formal dining rooms may or may not be part of the current home layout with regard to new construction. Many homeowners now gravitate toward kitchens with adjacent breakfast nooks that utilize large islands with stool seating that open up to family rooms.

These layouts can make it more challenging for homeowners to fi...