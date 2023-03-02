Silvergate Fallbrook wins '2023 Best Of Senior Living' award

FALLBROOK – Silvergate Fallbrook once again has been honored with a "Best of Senior Living" award from SeniorAdvisor.com, the country's largest online ratings and reviews site for senior care and services.

The agency found Silvergate Fallbrook to be among the top 1-2% of senior living communities in the nation, making it the only senior living community in the Fallbrook area to win the coveted award.

"Quite simply, we are in the business of making every day matter in retirement," said Helen Gray, marketing director for the community. "The exceptional ratings we garnered, this year, demon...