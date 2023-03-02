Pentagon Posts Official Deadline For Military Branches To Stop Forcing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

ALEXANDER PEASE

Daily caller

The Pentagon declared in a memo to each branch of the U.S. military Friday that all COVID-19 vaccine mandate policies must be officially rolled back by St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

Not only does the latest Pentagon guidance prevent the service branches from forcing the enlisted to get the shot, but also will reverse “any existing flags or in-process involuntary separations for service members who have refused vaccination,” Military Times reported.

“DoD Component heads shall formally rescind any such policies, directives, and guidance as soon as possible...