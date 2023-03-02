Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pentagon Posts Official Deadline For Military Branches To Stop Forcing COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/2/2023 at 5:59pm



ALEXANDER PEASE

Daily caller

The Pentagon declared in a memo to each branch of the U.S. military Friday that all COVID-19 vaccine mandate policies must be officially rolled back by St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

Not only does the latest Pentagon guidance prevent the service branches from forcing the enlisted to get the shot, but also will reverse “any existing flags or in-process involuntary separations for service members who have refused vaccination,” Military Times reported.

“DoD Component heads shall formally rescind any such policies, directives, and guidance as soon as possible...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/03/2023 02:05