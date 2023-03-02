76 closed as suspect pursued by law enforcement

Shots reported to be fired

An assault with a deadly weapon call and several crashed vehicles prompted Pala Security, Sheriff and CHP to respond at about 9 am this morning on Hwy 76 near the Casino, Saturday, March 3. A standoff resulted in a total road closure on SR 76 in both directions.

"Two more units and a drone is being brought up from San Diego to assist with the uncooperative person in the white van. The drone is so they can get a better look inside the van," said Sheriff's Media Relations Lt. McMasters.

A white van had been reported to hit several vehicles and was running from law enforcement. Sheriff's Lt. McMasters confirmed that law enforcement used spike strips to slow down the vehicle and CHP finally stopped it using a PIT maneuver.

The PIT maneuver (pursuit intervention technique) or TVI (tactical vehicle intervention) is a pursuit tactic by which a pursuing car can force a fleeing car to turn sideways abruptly, causing the driver to lose control and stop. The officer pursuing the vehicle comes up from behind, grabs a corner of the bumper with their vehicle, causing the car to spin around and stop, as it was explained to Village News.

When the vehicle stopped, CHP reported that the driver was still uncooperative. One unsubstantiated report was that a passenger exited the vehicle and was being searched for. There is a report of shots fired, however Sheriff's Media Relations Lt. McMasters confirmed that it was the less lethal pepper ball guns that were used. There is also a report of dogs deployed and Sheriff officers with body shields approaching the suspect vehicle. As of 11:15 am the suspect is still reported to be in the vehicle.

This is a breaking story. Will report more as information becomes available. AC Investigations is on the scene for Village News