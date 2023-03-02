FCC chairwoman proposes new rules to block likely illegal robotexts

Rules would require wireless carriers to block texts from illegitimate numbers

WASHINGTON – Federal Communications Commission Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel proposed new rules to protect consumers from text messaging scams, Feb. 22. The new rules, if adopted by a vote of the full Commission at its March Open Meeting, would require mobile service providers to block certain robotext messages that are highly likely to be illegal.

“Missing packages that don’t exist; confirmation of payments that didn’t happen; links to shady websites; and truncated ‘wrong number’ messages from strangers. These scam robotexts are a part of everyday life for too many of us,” s...