Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Hope Clinic for Women hosts annual 'Inspiring Hope' Gala

 
Last updated 3/2/2023 at 8:50pm

Dr. Anthony Levatino, a former abortionist, will speak at the 18th annual "Inspiring Hope" Gala, Friday, March 17. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – Hope Clinic for Women will host its 18th annual "Inspiring Hope" Gala, Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 1405 E. Fallbrook St. This year's speaker, former abortionist Dr. Anthony Levatino, will share his unique perspective about why a physician who has been trained to give life would take it away.

Levatino will discuss what it was like to perform abortions and the toll it took on his family until a personal tragedy occurred. Before his involvement in the pro-life movement, Levatino performed over 1,200 both first and second-trimester abortions as part of h...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

