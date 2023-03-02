Hope Clinic for Women hosts annual 'Inspiring Hope' Gala

FALLBROOK – Hope Clinic for Women will host its 18th annual "Inspiring Hope" Gala, Friday, March 17, at 6 p.m., at Zion Lutheran Church, 1405 E. Fallbrook St. This year's speaker, former abortionist Dr. Anthony Levatino, will share his unique perspective about why a physician who has been trained to give life would take it away.

Levatino will discuss what it was like to perform abortions and the toll it took on his family until a personal tragedy occurred. Before his involvement in the pro-life movement, Levatino performed over 1,200 both first and second-trimester abortions as part of h...