Oceanside selected for U.S. Navy Band Tour

Musician 1st Class Madilyn Crossland from Fremont performs a solo during a concert at Frostburg State University, in Maryland, April 18, 2022. The United States Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus performed in seven states during its 13-city, 2,000-mile tour, connecting communities across the nation to their Navy. Village News/U.S. Navy photo by Chief Musician Sarah Blecker

WASHINGTON – America's Navy is coming to Oceanside, one of 16 cities across four states to host a performance by the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus during their 2023 tour – one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy.

The Sea Chanters performance is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, at 6 p.m. at Oceanside Pier Amphitheater, 301 The Strand N.

While all performances are free and open to the public, some concerts may require advanced ticket reservations. For the most up-to-date ticketing information, visit the band's website at http://www.navyband.navy.mil.

