Oceanside selected for U.S. Navy Band Tour
Last updated 3/2/2023 at 5:58pm
WASHINGTON – America's Navy is coming to Oceanside, one of 16 cities across four states to host a performance by the U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters chorus during their 2023 tour – one of the signature outreach programs of the U.S. Navy.
The Sea Chanters performance is scheduled for Saturday, March 25, at 6 p.m. at Oceanside Pier Amphitheater, 301 The Strand N.
While all performances are free and open to the public, some concerts may require advanced ticket reservations. For the most up-to-date ticketing information, visit the band's website at http://www.navyband.navy.mil.
The U.S. Navy...
