BUSD approves choreography services agreement for Sullivan Middle School

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Bonsall Unified School District has contracted with Natalie Nucci to provide choreography services for Sullivan Middle School spring productions.

The independent contractor agreement with Nucci was approved on a 5-0 BUSD board vote Wednesday, Feb. 15. Nucci will provide choreography services for two classes and six songs.

“We have a long-standing tradition of excellence with performing arts in the middle school,” BUSD superintendent Joseph Clevenger said.

Nucci’s contract became effective Feb. 15 and will run through May 6. She will be paid $5...