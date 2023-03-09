Fallbrook Garden Club celebrates 92nd anniversary

FALLBROOK – What better way to celebrate an anniversary than with roses. Frank Brines will be the guest speaker at the Fallbrook Garden Club Tuesday, March 28, general meeting. The topic is "Zoning In On Roses: How To Have The Best Roses In Your Climate Zone."

Brines has been gardening since he was age 7-8 and has worked with roses almost as long. In 2015, he attained the status of American Rose Society Master Rosarian, has been an American Rose Society horticulture judge for over 10 years and is completing his apprenticeship as an ARS arrangements judge.

He competed with horticultural specimens, arrangements and rose photography in rose shows across the southwest and at district and national conventions for the past 25 years, winning rosettes, best in class and arrangement challenge classes. He has served the Temecula Valley Rose Society in many capacities for more than 12 years, including as president, co-president, board member and rose show chair.

He also created the landscape design for Temecula's Rose Haven Heritage Garden, which helped win the $75,000 grant that allowed the garden to expand from less than an acre to almost four acres. Brines conducted multiple pruning workshops over the years for rose clubs, Master Gardeners and the general public.

The Fallbrook Garden Club was organized in March 1931 as one of 23 charter members of California Garden Clubs Inc. The club continues to "create and promote interest in horticulture, floral and landscape design, plant and bird life and encourage civic and environmental responsibility."

General meetings are held at the Fallbrook Community Center, 341 Heald Lane, at 12:30 p.m. for social time; 1 p.m. for the business meeting and 2 p.m. for the program. The public is welcome. For more information relating to the club and its activities, visit http://www.fallbrookgardenclub.org.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Garden Club.