PEO raises funds for scholarships playing Bunco

FALLBROOK – Philanthropic Educational Organization Chapter PF held a Bunco fundraiser Feb. 25 at the Health and Wellness Center. Funds raised go to support women in education scholarships. Local Fallbrook residents can apply for scholarships annually as well as graduate and PhD candidates.

The fundraiser organizers said they appreciate the 12 local businesses that supported their silent auction, raffle and bunco prizes with donations, as well as their PEO Sisters who helped and attended the event.

Submitted by PEO Chapter PF.

...