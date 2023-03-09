Soroptimists to hold awards brunch

VISTA – Tickets are on sale now for Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland’s “Live Your Dream” Awards Brunch and 70th Anniversary on Saturday, March 18 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Palomar Estates East Clubhouse, 650 S. Rancho Santa Fe Road.

Tickets are $30 and includes brunch. Six women will be receiving awards and the club will also be celebrating its 70th year of service in the community. More information can be found at http://www.soroptimistvista.org/ or call 760-683-9427.

Submitted by Soroptimist International of Vista and North County Inland.