St. Patrick's Day Dinner Dance include Irish dancing

FALLBROOK – All are invited to come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at the 19th Annual Dinner Dance presented by the Knights of Columbus Council 7069, Saturday, March 11 at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church Parish Hall, 450 S. Stage Coach Lane.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and there will be an Irish Dance Show at 6 p.m. Music will be provided by Kevin Moyles and the Shamrockers The dinner includes corned beef and cabbage with boiled potatoes and carrots, dinner rolls, dessert and coffee. The cost is $40 per person.

Dozens of door prizes will be given away and proceeds from the event will go to local charities.

Submitted by the Knights of Columbus.