Fallbrook Library welcomes 2 new art exhibitions
Last updated 3/9/2023 at 9:27pm
FALLBROOK – Two new art shows, “Engaging Trees” by multiple artists and “Metamorphosis in Stone” by Eileen Sprague, are being hosted by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library from Monday, March 13, to Friday, April 28.
“Engaging Trees” shows how trees in art are not “accessories” or background props in landscapes, but they are the main focus of the work...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)