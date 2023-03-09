Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Library welcomes 2 new art exhibitions

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/9/2023 at 9:27pm



FALLBROOK – Two new art shows, “Engaging Trees” by multiple artists and “Metamorphosis in Stone” by Eileen Sprague, are being hosted by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library from Monday, March 13, to Friday, April 28.

“Engaging Trees” shows how trees in art are not “accessories” or background props in landscapes, but they are the main focus of the work...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023