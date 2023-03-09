Pala Casino presents Third Eye Blind April 15

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort will present best-selling American rock band Third Eye Blind Saturday, April 15, performing live indoors at the Events Center. The show will start at 8 p.m. This show is just one of the impressive lineup of headliner and tribute concerts that will be held at the Events Center and Starlight Theater.

Since 1997, San Francisco's Third Eye Blind, led by Stephan Jenkins, has recorded five best-selling albums and assembled one career retrospective. Some of their most well-known hits include "Semi-Charmed Life," "Jumper" and "How's It Going To Be," with all three d...