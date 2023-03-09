Pala concert shows worldwide popularity of jazz

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Peter White and Spyro Gyra performed Friday, Feb. 17, during a jazz concert at Pala Casino’s Events Center. Jazz is often associated with Mississippi River towns or large American cities, so the jazz musicians from England and Upstate New York show that the popularity of jazz is worldwide.

New Orleans, Kansas City and Harlem have jazz museums and the Smithsonian Institution also has a jazz component. White, who is now 68, grew up in England and credits bands referred to on this side of the pond as the British Invasion for his music aspirations.

Spyro...