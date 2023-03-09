Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Pala concert shows worldwide popularity of jazz

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:37pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Peter White and Spyro Gyra performed Friday, Feb. 17, during a jazz concert at Pala Casino’s Events Center. Jazz is often associated with Mississippi River towns or large American cities, so the jazz musicians from England and Upstate New York show that the popularity of jazz is worldwide.

New Orleans, Kansas City and Harlem have jazz museums and the Smithsonian Institution also has a jazz component. White, who is now 68, grew up in England and credits bands referred to on this side of the pond as the British Invasion for his music aspirations.

Spyro...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/11/2023 21:41