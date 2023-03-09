Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Avoid mistakes in preparing for storms

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:39pm



GREEN BAY, Wisconsin – According to Punxsutawney Phil winter isn’t over and it seems that his predictions have come true as the Midwest, Northeast and California have had massive winter storms.

Winter weather hazards caused an estimated $64.1 million in property damages in the U.S. in 2022 through July. Since 2013, winter weather has caused $2.2 billion in property damages.

ServiceMaster Restore, a global leader in natural disaster response and restoration services for both residential and commercial clients has safety tips to and mistakes to avoid while keeping one’s family and hom...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023