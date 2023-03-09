Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Common causes of brain injuries

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:12pm

Brain injuries are nothing to take lightly. According to the spinal cord and brain health services provider Newsome Melton, 1.4 million people experience traumatic brain injuries in the United States each year.

Brain injuries, which can be traumatic brain injuries or acquired brain injuries, can result from a variety of activities, accidents and other risk factors. A greater understanding of potential red flags for brain injuries can help people protect themselves against these potentially debilitating and even deadly outcomes.

What’s the difference between TBI and ABI?

A traumatic brain...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/11/2023 21:40