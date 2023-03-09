Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

County establishes new Child and Family Well-Being Department

 
Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:16pm

The county's new Child and Family Well-Being Department will integrate multiple child and family serving systems, including First 5 San Diego, Child Welfare Services, and other Health and Human Services Agency departments. Village News/Courtesy photo

Cassie Klapp

County of San Diego Communications Office

The San Diego County Board of Supervisors has approved a reimagined department to support children and families. The new Child and Family Well-Being Department will integrate multiple child and family serving systems, including First 5 San Diego, Child Welfare Services, and other Health and Human Services Agency departments, under one umbrella to deliver both prevention and safeguarding services.

Adopted unanimously, the new department will allow the county to better address equity and improve outcomes for children and families in a mo...



