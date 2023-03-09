Fish fry satisfies a Friday night appetite

Lucette Moramarco

Associate Editor

The Knights of Columbus at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church are back in the kitchen for their Lenten Friday Fish Fry which started March 3. Only 166 people showed up for that first dinner, but the word was slow to get out this year. Nonetheless, the knights were prepared for a bigger crowd this second Friday.

They bought about 100 pounds of cod, 20 pounds of shrimp, 40 pounds of salmon and 300 pounds of potatoes. A team of at least 12 men worked in the kitchen, some of them rotating out to the bar as the constant line of customers made their way up t...