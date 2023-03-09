Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

NFPA and State Farm announce May 6 as Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

 
Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:38pm



QUINCY, Mass. – The National Fire Protection Association and State Farm announce that Wildfire Community Preparedness Day will be held Saturday, May 6.

The national campaign, which began in 2014, provides an opportunity for groups and individuals who live in wildfire-prone areas to come together on a single day to complete projects that can help make their homes and communities safer from wildfire. This year, the campaign is focused on what residents can do to help their home survive a wildfire.

Years of scientific research support the prescription of removing fuel sources from the area...



