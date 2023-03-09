Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Parkinson's Support Group to learn about fall prevention

 
FALLBROOK –Anyone interested is invited to join the monthly Fallbrook Parkinson's Support Group meeting, Friday March 24, 10 a.m. to noon at the Fallbrook Regional Health and Wellness Center, 1636 E. Mission Road.

This month’s speaker will be 101 Mobility owners Kindra French, Certified Aging in Place Specialist and Senior Home Safety Specialist, and Bill Marsh, who will talk about “Neutralizing the Danger Zones: Reducing your risk of a fall at home.”

The National Institute of Health reports falls are a significant cause of disability, lost independence and reduced quality of lif...



