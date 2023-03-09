Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Julie Reeder 

Fallbrook receives 2.36 inches of rain today

 
Last updated 3/15/2023 at 9:09am



Fallbrook has received about 2 1/2 inches of rain since midnight, causing flooding around town, swollen creeks and several car crashes. There is more rain on and off forecast the rest of the day today, Wednesday, March 15, however, the rain is expected to decrease tonight. Thursday and Friday are expected to be dry with rain returning possibly over the weekend.

Our normal rainfall this season so far is about 12 inches and we have received 20 inches so far.

 

