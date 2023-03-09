FPUD seeks federal funding for Downtown pipeline replacements
Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter
The Fallbrook Public Utility District is hoping that federal funding will cover some of the expenses to replace pipelines in the Downtown Fallbrook area.
FPUD’s board voted 5-0 Feb. 27 to approve a resolution in support of an application for fiscal year 2023-24 federal funding for FPUD’s Downtown Fallbrook Pipeline Replacement Project. The resolution authorizes FPUD staff to apply for federal funding but is not specific about which projects will be funded.
A more complete application to the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Environmental Protect...
