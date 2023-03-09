Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

FPUD seeks federal funding for Downtown pipeline replacements

 
Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:21pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

The Fallbrook Public Utility District is hoping that federal funding will cover some of the expenses to replace pipelines in the Downtown Fallbrook area.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0 Feb. 27 to approve a resolution in support of an application for fiscal year 2023-24 federal funding for FPUD’s Downtown Fallbrook Pipeline Replacement Project. The resolution authorizes FPUD staff to apply for federal funding but is not specific about which projects will be funded.

A more complete application to the U.S. Department of the Interior, the U.S. Environmental Protect...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.

 

