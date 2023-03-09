Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Prestige Paving given FPUD contract for three locations

 
Last updated 3/9/2023 at 7:25pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Prestige Paving Company was given the Fallbrook Public Utility District contract for re-paving three locations.

FPUD’s board voted 5-0 Feb. 27 to award Prestige Paving Company, which is based in Corona, a $107,970 contract for one-time paving services. The contract will cover the intersection of McDonald Road and Palomino Road, the intersection of Alturas Road and Merida Drive, and a portion of Alta Vista Drive.

If FPUD installs or replaces pipeline segments, the pavement is removed. After the work is completed, the road is paved with temporary cold mix...



