Much of California free of drought

Much of the California coastal areas are now free from drought, as well as Central California’s Sierra Nevada mountains and foothills for the first time since January 2020, according to US Drought Monitor (USDM) statistics.

California went from being entrenched in a multi-year extreme drought in Oct. 2022 to having one of the deepest snowpacks on planet Earth in March 2023, Tweeted Colin McCarthy @US_Stormwatch.

A series of Pacific low pressure and frontal systems moved across the western contiguous U.S. and dropped copious amounts of rain and snow across the West, especial...