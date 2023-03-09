Six Warriors given all-league girls soccer honors

Arce, Espinoza, Gartner on first team

The post-season meeting of the Valley League girls soccer coaches provided all-league recognition for six Fallbrook High School players.

Aaliyah Arce, Panther Espinoza and Rori Gartner were placed on the Valley League first team. The second team included Gianna Alvarez‑Lindenmayer, Kaylie Diaz and Abby Petersen.

“They really made a difference,” Fallbrook coach Nico Guerra said. “They did an outstanding job.”

The 2022-2023 team finished 3-0-5 in Valley League play for second place, a point behind league champion Valley Center High School and a l...