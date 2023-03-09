Warriors second in league boys basketball standings, reach playoffs

Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Fallbrook High School’s boys basketball team finished the 2022-2023 season second in the Valley League standings.

The Warriors were 5-3 in Valley League competition. Fallbrook’s overall record of 12-15 also reflects a loss in the first round of the CIF Division III playoffs.

“I’m very happy where our season ended up,” Fallbrook coach Jonathan Terry said.

The Valley League had six teams for 2021-2022, and Fallbrook’s 6-4 record placed the Warriors third in the standings. Fallbrook was in Division IV for CIF playoff purposes last year, and the...