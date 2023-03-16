Cynthia Lee Particelli, born March 3, 1939, was called home almost exactly 84 years to the date she arrived, passing away March 5, 2023, after a long battle with diabetes and many other health complications.

Perhaps the strongest willed human ever met, she was also the most gentle, warm and living individual anyone ever had the pleasure of meeting. Passion was an understatement when referring to her.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband Peter, whom she will be laid to eternal rest with here at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery.

She is survived by her eldest son Frank, her daughter-in-law Francis, their four children, Tyler, Rachel, Gyllian, and Vyc; her eldest daughter Linda with her two children, David and Danielle; her middle son Don, with his five children, Mahala, Christopher, Kayla, Donovan and Alyssa; her youngest daughter Nancy with her son-in-law Michael, and their son Roman; and her youngest son Eric, her daughter-in-law Carly, and their daughters Blair and Hailey.

Services will be held at Berry Bell & Hall here in Fallbrook on Saturday, March 18 at noon.

Services are open to anyone who wants to pay their respects to the family, and a private burial ceremony will be held afterwards at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery

Her children and grandchildren were all her angels, but now she is ours.