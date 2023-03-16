Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Cynthia Lee Particelli

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/16/2023 at 3:27pm

Cynthia Lee Particelli, born March 3, 1939, was called home almost exactly 84 years to the date she arrived, passing away March 5, 2023, after a long battle with diabetes and many other health complications.

Perhaps the strongest willed human ever met, she was also the most gentle, warm and living individual anyone ever had the pleasure of meeting. Passion was an understatement when referring to her.

Cynthia was preceded in death by her husband Peter, whom she will be laid to eternal rest with here at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery.

She is survived by her eldest son Frank, her daughter-in-law Francis, their four children, Tyler, Rachel, Gyllian, and Vyc; her eldest daughter Linda with her two children, David and Danielle; her middle son Don, with his five children, Mahala, Christopher, Kayla, Donovan and Alyssa; her youngest daughter Nancy with her son-in-law Michael, and their son Roman; and her youngest son Eric, her daughter-in-law Carly, and their daughters Blair and Hailey.

Services will be held at Berry Bell & Hall here in Fallbrook on Saturday, March 18 at noon.

Services are open to anyone who wants to pay their respects to the family, and a private burial ceremony will be held afterwards at the Fallbrook Masonic Cemetery

Her children and grandchildren were all her angels, but now she is ours.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023