Ford serves as Bonsall HS interim principal

 
Last updated 3/16/2023 at 4:16pm



Joe Naiman

Village News Reporter

Susan Ford was named interim principal for Bonsall High School.

“Just a tremendous educator and leader, comes to us with a tremendous amount of experience and we’re grateful for her serving in the interim role,” Joseph Clevenger, superintendent of Bonsall Unified School District, said.

Ford, who replaced Jason Fowler, retired as an educator before taking the interim principal position recently. She taught both English and music at La Costa Canyon High School from 1997 to 2003 and served as the English department chair. The San Marcos Unified Schoo...



