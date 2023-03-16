Franklin L. Hopkins and Margaret Edith Hopkins

It's with great sadness that the Hopkins family announces the passing of Franklin L. Hopkins (Frank) and Margaret Edith Hopkins (Margie).

Together they championed a home for all seven children brought together in their union of marriage in 1977, Frank with his four children and Margie with her three children. This creation of family may have come in the middle of their lives, but soon became forever in life.

After the years of setting their adult children on their independent ways through life, Frank and Margie semi-retired to Fallbrook in June 1999. They bought a "fixer upper" not far from downtown and again made a forever home for themselves, their children and the grandchildren coming into life between them all.

Frank and Margie's drive to always stay active within their community prevailed once again upon their move to Fallbrook. They kept their business together, Hopkins & Associates, and started a new business, All Things Fallbrook Embroidery.

Throughout Margie and Frank's years in Fallbrook, they engaged in community and business with the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce, the local Rotary Club, The Grand Tradition Estate and Gardens, "Fix the 76 Now" highway improvement project, local annual Avocado Festival, and so much more.

They passed away close together in time, only to move on and be together once again. Frank passed first in May 2021 and Margie just over a year later, August 2022.

They loved their family, this community and their lives together. There are items left in memory around town and in the hands of many visitors from their time in Fallbrook. It may only be artwork that became memorialized in logos, embroidery or screen prints, but many carried away a piece of the Hopkins with them as memorabilia from visiting Fallbrook.

Margie and Frank's family wishes everyone to know that they all thank the Fallbrook community for welcoming them in and allowing it to become a place of peace up to their passing.

Submitted by Kelly Hopkins.