Local residents named to dean's list at Biola University

LA MIRADA – Approximately 1,700 students were named to the dean’s list in fall 2022. Biola students are placed on the dean’s list to honor those with a GPA of 3.6 or higher while enrolled in 12 or more credits and whose cumulative GPA is at least 3.2.

The following local residents were named to the dean’s list: Noah Bedard of Fallbrook, majoring in political science, and Annika Petersen of Bonsall, majoring in Bible, Theology and Ministry.

“Inclusion in Biola University’s dean’s list is reserved for students who demonstrate exceptional performance in their academic studies. This honor signifies hard work, engagement and investment in scholarship,” Tamara Anderson, Ph.D., associate provost of academic effectiveness and administration, said. “These attributes are the building blocks of continued success, not only in the classroom, but in the workplace and in the student's personal lives. We celebrate these students and their achievement, looking forward to their future accomplishments.”

Submitted by Biola University.