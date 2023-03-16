Marlene Sheridan, originally of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, passed away on Feb. 27 at the age of 88 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. Before the onset of her symptoms, she was an active member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Parish and Fallbrook Art Association. Her art has been exhibited at the (former) French Gallery and the (former) Brandon Gallery.

She is survived by her sister, Marynell Oechsner (Wyoming), her daughter and son-in-law Bronwen and Chris Southard, granddaughters Kayla Gwin and Julia Southard. There will be a funeral mass held for Marlene on Thursday, March 30 at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's church.