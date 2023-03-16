Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

REINS Spring Classic features therapeutic riding

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/17/2023 at 2:25pm



FALLBROOK – The Fun Day Horse Show at REINS, April 1-2, is an annual tradition where students get to show off their capabilities, experience a competitive horse show, and be cheered on by their parents, friends and community in a fun, safe, and supportive environment.

Classes range from the littlest riders navigating an obstacle course, to the more advanced and adult riders performing a dressage test. There will also be unmounted classes featuring mini therapy horses, special demonstrations and awards.

This event is a unique look at the world of therapeutic riding and the magic of REINS. The smiles and bright spirit of each student, the dedication and love of the staff, volunteers and the herd shine throughout the weekend. This year REINS is inviting all of its friends and supporters to the ranch for a fun-filled weekend of competition, food, and festivities.

To RSVP or learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://reinsprogram.org/events/student-horse-show/.

Submitted by REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/18/2023 15:37