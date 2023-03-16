REINS Spring Classic features therapeutic riding

FALLBROOK – The Fun Day Horse Show at REINS, April 1-2, is an annual tradition where students get to show off their capabilities, experience a competitive horse show, and be cheered on by their parents, friends and community in a fun, safe, and supportive environment.

Classes range from the littlest riders navigating an obstacle course, to the more advanced and adult riders performing a dressage test. There will also be unmounted classes featuring mini therapy horses, special demonstrations and awards.

This event is a unique look at the world of therapeutic riding and the magic of REINS. The smiles and bright spirit of each student, the dedication and love of the staff, volunteers and the herd shine throughout the weekend. This year REINS is inviting all of its friends and supporters to the ranch for a fun-filled weekend of competition, food, and festivities.

To RSVP or learn more about the event and sponsorship opportunities, visit https://reinsprogram.org/events/student-horse-show/.

Submitted by REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program.