Silvergate residents visit March Air Force Base

 
Last updated 3/17/2023 at 3:06pm



FALLBROOK – In honor of the dedicated service of United States veterans, including the many military servicemen who reside at Silvergate Fallbrook, residents of the senior living community visited the moving exhibits at March Air Force Base in late February to see the aircraft and memorabilia showcased at the museum.

Submitted by Silvergate Fallbrook.

...



