Tickets now available for chorale's 'Brooktown Diner'

 
Last updated 3/17/2023 at 2:25pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale is rehearsing for its upcoming fundraiser "Brooktown Diner" to take place Saturday, April 15, 5 p.m., at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 Stagecoach Lane.

The dinner show will feature music from the 1950s. Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased online at https://fallbrookchorale.org/ or from Chorale members or Major Market. For more information, email [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chorale.

 

