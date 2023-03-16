Tickets now available for chorale's 'Brooktown Diner'

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chorale is rehearsing for its upcoming fundraiser "Brooktown Diner" to take place Saturday, April 15, 5 p.m., at SonRise Christian Fellowship, 463 Stagecoach Lane.

The dinner show will feature music from the 1950s. Tickets are $75 each and can be purchased online at https://fallbrookchorale.org/ or from Chorale members or Major Market. For more information, email [email protected]

Submitted by the Fallbrook Chorale.