Koutsenko to demonstrate at FAA meeting

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Association welcomes Igor Koutsenko who will demonstrate his exquisite use of color and form in the use of oil for painting lovely florals, landscapes, or portraits, on March 18.

Koutsenko immigrated to the United States in 1992, settling in Oklahoma City where he taught fine art at the University of Central Oklahoma. In 1995, he was granted permanent United States residency. In 1998, Koutsenko visited Southern California and was attracted by its beautiful scenery and climate that reminded him of his boyhood surroundings in Crimea.

Since moving to Southern Cali...