'Steel Magnolias' opens March 17

Rehearsing for Curtain Call Company's production of "Steel Magnolias" are, from left, front row, Cianna Garrison (Shelby Eatenton-Latcherie), Cari Garrison (M'Lynn Eatenton); back row, Melissa Buckley (Truvy Jones) and Hannah Burke (Annelle Dupuy). The play opens Friday, March 17 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1620 S. Stage Coach Lane. For more information, visit http://www.curtaincallcompany.com. Village News/Courtesy photo