Cal Fire announces funding to provide shade and nature for schools and communities

SACRAMENTO – The Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s (Cal Fire) Urban and Community Forestry Program announced March 9 that the application period for the Green Schoolyard Grants program is now open.

In total, $117 million is available for educational and traditionally underserved communities throughout the state to help lessen the impacts of climate change and provide nature-based solutions where California’s next generation often needs it most.

Following public comment opportunities and stakeholder discussions last year, applicants are invited to apply by April 14. Specifi...