New podcast gives parents a 'Pediatrician Next Door'

SAN DIEGO – Imagine if harried parents could get the scientific and clinical expertise of a pediatrician just by walking only a few steps next door. That's the premise of a new podcast, The Pediatrician Next Door, by Dr. Wendy Hunter, M.D., a Fallbrook resident. She brings decades of experience in emergency and primary pediatric care to answer burning questions that parents are reluctant to ask.

"In the emergency room, I saw a great many frustrated parents and their kids who didn't always get their questions answered by their pediatrician because there just wasn't time in the clinic," sai...