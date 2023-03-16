New podcast gives parents a 'Pediatrician Next Door'
Last updated 3/16/2023 at 3:56pm
SAN DIEGO – Imagine if harried parents could get the scientific and clinical expertise of a pediatrician just by walking only a few steps next door. That's the premise of a new podcast, The Pediatrician Next Door, by Dr. Wendy Hunter, M.D., a Fallbrook resident. She brings decades of experience in emergency and primary pediatric care to answer burning questions that parents are reluctant to ask.
"In the emergency room, I saw a great many frustrated parents and their kids who didn't always get their questions answered by their pediatrician because there just wasn't time in the clinic," sai...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)