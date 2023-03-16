Pistachio growers hopeful about potential record crop

Ching Lee

California Farm Bureau Federation

Considering the waning profitability of almonds and walnuts, pistachio growers are upbeat about prospects for the state’s current “it” crop.

More rainfall this season has eased the multiyear drought, with improved water allocations for farms. The colder winter has also provided adequate chilling hours for pistachio trees to produce flowers and fruit. With more pistachio trees coming online this year, growers appear on pace to produce a record crop that could top 1.2 billion pounds, according to Richard Matoian, president of the American Pi...