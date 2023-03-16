Sheriff's Dept. helps deliver Meals on Wheels
Last updated 3/16/2023 at 3:58pm
FALLBROOK – Staff from the Fallbrook Substation participated in the Meals on Wheel Food delivery service in the Fallbrook and Bonsall communities, Wednesday, March 8. Taking part in this project were Lt. Aldo Hernandez, Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell and Deputy Michael Albrecht.
Meals on Wheels has been providing food delivery to seniors 60 and over for more than 60 years. They also provide dog and cat food thanks to a generous donation from the Helen Woodward Animal Center.
When Sheriff's personnel do events or community partnerships such as this, they always like to bring...
