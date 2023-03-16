Sheriff's Dept. helps deliver Meals on Wheels

During one of the stops with Meals on Wheels, from left, Lt. Aldo Hernandez and Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell visit with Meals on Wheels recipient Miss Margaret of Bonsall, along with Deputy Michael Albrecht, March 8.

FALLBROOK – Staff from the Fallbrook Substation participated in the Meals on Wheel Food delivery service in the Fallbrook and Bonsall communities, Wednesday, March 8. Taking part in this project were Lt. Aldo Hernandez, Crime Prevention Specialist Heather Mitchell and Deputy Michael Albrecht.

Meals on Wheels has been providing food delivery to seniors 60 and over for more than 60 years. They also provide dog and cat food thanks to a generous donation from the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

When Sheriff's personnel do events or community partnerships such as this, they always like to bring...