FPUD recognized with four awards
Last updated 3/16/2023 at 4:11pm
FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Public Utility District has received four awards: a fiscal management award, another award for engineering and building the Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project, and two budget-management awards.
FPUD was awarded the "District of Distinction – Gold" accreditation from the Special District Leadership Foundation for its exemplary fiscal management policies and practices in district operations.
The award shows a high level of accountability and transparency by the district and its management of ratepayer funds. In addition, FPUD's board of directors and e...
