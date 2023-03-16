FPUD recognized with four awards

ACEC President Raul Laborin Jr., left, presents FPUD Chief Engineer Aaron Cook and Rick Kennedy, design project manager for Ardurra Group, Inc. which did the design engineering for the project with the Engineering Excellence Award at the February ceremony in Orange County. Village News/Courtesy photo

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Public Utility District has received four awards: a fiscal management award, another award for engineering and building the Santa Margarita River Conjunctive Use Project, and two budget-management awards.

FPUD was awarded the "District of Distinction – Gold" accreditation from the Special District Leadership Foundation for its exemplary fiscal management policies and practices in district operations.

The award shows a high level of accountability and transparency by the district and its management of ratepayer funds. In addition, FPUD's board of directors and e...