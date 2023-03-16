Classified AdsDirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News 

Humane Society and SDG&E rescue osprey tethered by fishing line

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 3/21/2023 at 7:39am

Simon Carrasco from Alameda, CA - Gory BeakUploaded by Snowmanradio

Osprey bird with bits of fish on his beak. CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=12447286

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Humane Society's Project Wildlife team today assisted in the rescue of an osprey who was wrapped in fishing line, tethering her to her nest high on a light pole in Ocean Beach.

The bird had first been spotted stuck in the nest yesterday afternoon, according to a San Diego Humane Society statement.

``The osprey made several desperate attempts to free herself so she could feed her three nestlings,'' the statement read.

The string entrapping her foot kept the bird from freeing herself from the nest atop a spotlight at Robb Field, according to SDHS.

Michael L. Baird

American Osprey subspecies. Osprey Pandion haliaetus, Morro Bay, California, USA. CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=3380219

A partner osprey parent was also spotted nearby, overseeing the nest, and continued to bring food to the three nestlings since the other parent was unable to, the statement read.

With the help of a bucket truck and personnel, provided by SDG&E, rescuers could reach the bird's nest 40 feet above the ground. At the direction of Project Wildlife's Senior Director Dr. Jon Enyart on the ground, SDG&E crews were able to cut the bird free and bring her down to the ground, according to SDHS.

``Thankfully, the Osprey had only suffered some minor scrapes and swelling from being caught in the fishing line and was released within minutes -- minimizing the stress of human interaction,'' the SDHS statement read.

Immediately following the rescue, the osprey flew a lap around the baseball diamond, then promptly returned to her nestlings, according to Humane Society officials.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

FaceBookTwitterRSS

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2023 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Valleynews
Anzavalley
Reedermedia Logo

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2023

Rendered 03/21/2023 21:15