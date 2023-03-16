Hyundai, Kia, Sued by City of San Diego for Alleged Lack of Anti-Theft Tech

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego City Attorney's Office sued automakers Hyundai and Kia today for allegedly failing to equip their vehicles with

sufficient anti-theft technology, which the city says contributed to a recent uptick in car thefts throughout San Diego.

The city alleges Hyundai and Kia cars are not equipped with immobilizer technology that ensures cars cannot be started without their keys.

The city's lawsuit covers the period stretching from 2011 to 2021, when it claims other carmakers adopted the safety feature while Hyundai and Kia ``failed to keep up with the times.''

