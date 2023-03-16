Mountain Snow, Desert Showers Predicted for SD County

FILE PHOTO: San Gorgonio Mountain is seen in the distance covered in snow from Rainbow Valley Boulevard in south Temecula.

SAN DIEGO - Light showers were expected to continue over San Diego County mountains and deserts this morning, but widespread showers should hold off until later this afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

South winds Sunday night into Monday morning could gust up to 40 mph along the desert slopes of the mountains, forecasters said. Winds should weaken a little on Monday afternoon once the winds turn west.

A stronger storm system was on tap for Tuesday and Wednesday. This storm was expected to bring periods of moderate to heavy rain and mountain snowfall beginning Tuesday.

Sunday's highs were in the 60s and 70s throughout the county, possibly reaching 80 in the desert. Lows were expected to be in the upper 30s and 40s in the mountains and valleys, and in the 50s by the coast.

Snow levels could start out high Monday afternoon, around 6,500 feet, then briefly drop to around 5,000 feet Monday night.

There could be a brief lull in the precipitation Monday night through Tuesday morning, but during the day Tuesday, heavier and more widespread precipitation should arrive, according to the NWS. The heaviest and most widespread precipitation was expected Tuesday afternoon and evening with the peak of the atmospheric river moisture moving through the region.

Periods of rain were expected to continue through Wednesday but will be lighter than Tuesday.

Several of San Diego County rivers were forecast to reach the monitor stage by Tuesday evening, including the San Diego River at Fashion Valley. Some low-water crossings in Fashion Valley were expected to be inundated with water.

The mountains and deserts could see the strongest winds with gusts potentially exceeding 70 mph, mainly on the desert mountain slopes and into the deserts with the cold frontal passage Tuesday afternoon.

A high wind watch was posted for all areas from Tuesday morning through Tuesday evening.

For the end of the week, light precipitation could occur at times from Friday through the weekend. The most likely scenario at this point was some drying for the end of the week, with continued cool conditions, the NWS said.

No hazardous marine conditions were expected Sunday.

